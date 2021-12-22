Life and music of Hobo Jim celebrated at Dena’ina Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - His music inspired many no matter where he performed — whether it was at the Alaska State Fair, Anchorage, or on the Kenai Peninsula — Hobo Jim earned the title as Alaska’s state balladeer.

Family, friends, and fans filled the Dena’ina Center Tuesday night to honor Jim Varsos — known by his stage name Hobo Jim — with a benefit concert.

Varsos died from cancer on Oct. 5 at the age of 68 in Tennessee with his wife Cyndi by his side.

“I’m surprised at the overwhelming love that has been sent out on Facebook, and in notes, and prayers,” Cyndi Varsos said. “And the love of the people that are here in Alaska in unbelievable.”

Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a proclamation to Varsos before the concert that declared Dec. 21 as “Hobo Jim Day” across Alaska. It came on what would have been his 69th birthday.

Various musicians performed at the concert that featured Hobo Jim’s music. Among those musicians was Ken Peltier who shared both a stage and a friendship with Hobo Jim.

“He’s a prince of a man inside,” Peltier said. “A lot of people saw him onstage and really just didn’t gat a lot of time to get near him personally offstage and there is a difference, you know, and he’s one of the kindest humans I’ve ever met in my life.”

Proceeds from the concert will go to help Cyndi Varsos.

