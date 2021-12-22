Advertisement

White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House said Wednesday.

“This morning, President Biden received a PCR test and the test result was negative,” the White House press office said in a statement emailed to reporters, referring to a sensitive test used to detect the presence of coronavirus.

Biden had close contact on Air Force One last Friday with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and showed signs of COVID-19, the White House said.

That led to the further testing for the 79-year-old president, who is regularly tested for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden had had two negative tests since Sunday, and would be tested again on Wednesday.

That’s the test result that came back negative.

Psaki said the staff member spent about 30 minutes around the president on the flight from Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Philadelphia, last Friday.

She said the staffer is fully vaccinated, had received a booster shot and had tested negative before boarding Air Force One.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 37 miles east of Port Alsworth, on the west side of...
Magnitude 5.9 quake on west side of Cook Inlet felt throughout Southcentral Alaska
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Anchorage School Board extends mask requirement to at least Jan. 15
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla man arrested following shooting in Big Lake
Sockeye Inn purchase
Municipality of Anchorage, Rasmuson Foundation close in on purchase of Sockeye Inn as homelessness plan progresses
A grand jury in Bethel indicted an Office of Children's Services employee on several charges...
Bethel man employed at state Office of Children’s Services charged with sexual assault

Latest News

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast