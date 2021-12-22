Advertisement

Winter solstice marks increasing light

A new winter storm hits Aleutians and west coast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:21 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With three days to go before Christmas, another round of winter weather is spreading through the Aleutians, to the west coast and into Interior Alaska on Wednesday.

Anchorage saw sunshine on this first “official” day of winter. The Southcentral region will see some pretty nice weather in the next several days, with a brushing of snow Wednesday night to early Thursday.

In Southeast Alaska, the big dig is underway in Juneau, where 9 to 11 inches of snow blanketed the city and surrounding areas. Haines, Skagway and Gustavus are seeing about 6 to 7 inches of snow. Sunshine moves in Wednesday, giving residents a breather for a few days.

The hot spot was 53 degrees in Unalaska-Dutch Harbor Tuesday, and the cold spot was 23 below in Arctic Village.

