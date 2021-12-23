Advertisement

1 killed, another presumed dead in Tuesday fires in Soldotna and Delta Junction

(Pexels)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:18 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire at a remote cabin near Soldotna claimed one man’s life and a woman is presumed dead after a separate fire in Delta Junction, both on Tuesday, the Alaska State Troopers report.

According to an online trooper dispatch published Wednesday, human remains were found outside of Soldotna on Tuesday at the site of a burned down cabin. Family members asked troopers to check on an adult man in a “remote cabin” outside of town around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after attempting to contact him for multiple days, according to the dispatch.

But before troopers could complete the welfare check, a family friend went out to find the man. They found the cabin “completely burned to the ground and covered in snow,” the dispatch states. Human remains were found on the scene by troopers and deputy state fire marshals. Those remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner for positive identification, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating where the fire started, and its cause.

In Delta Junction, a woman is presumed dead after a structure fire destroyed a home there around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department was notified about the fire, and that someone may be trapped inside, according to a separate trooper dispatch report.

Volunteer firefighters went to the scene and found a three-story home “fully engulfed” in flames.

“Fire crews believed that one of the residents of the structure was trapped inside the home and rescue crews were unable to locate the adult female,” troopers wrote.

They have not found any human remains, but the woman is presumed to have died. Three other adults who were their suffered what troopers described as minor injuries during the fire. The home is considered a total loss, troopers wrote.

A deputy fire marshal responded from Fairbanks, and will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

