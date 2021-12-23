Christmas week storms hit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather systems will continue to move through the state, even on Christmas Day.

A storm passing through the state Wednesday night will continue east overnight and winds will be strong in Whittier to Valdez, Cordova and Kodiak. Despite the wind, partly to mostly sunny weather is expected Thursday in the Southcentral region.

Southeast Alaska had a sunny mid-week break. Winds will be brisk and and snow will move through the region as the southern edge of the same storm that passes through the state. A winter weather advisory is still going to affect Ketchikan, where another 2 to 5 inches could fall Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure holding in the Pacific is forcing eastward-moving lows to move north and pivot up and over the top of the ridge. This persistent high will keep the state in the storm track until it moves east.

Christmas Eve sees a new storm gaining strength and traversing north across the Aleutians, bringing in a wave of snow, freezing rain, rain and strong winds. This system will likely produce snow over the Anchorage area on Saturday.

