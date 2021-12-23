Advertisement

Christmas week storms hit Alaska

Southcentral region sees little impact
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather systems will continue to move through the state, even on Christmas Day.

A storm passing through the state Wednesday night will continue east overnight and winds will be strong in Whittier to Valdez, Cordova and Kodiak. Despite the wind, partly to mostly sunny weather is expected Thursday in the Southcentral region.

Southeast Alaska had a sunny mid-week break. Winds will be brisk and and snow will move through the region as the southern edge of the same storm that passes through the state. A winter weather advisory is still going to affect Ketchikan, where another 2 to 5 inches could fall Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure holding in the Pacific is forcing eastward-moving lows to move north and pivot up and over the top of the ridge. This persistent high will keep the state in the storm track until it moves east.

Christmas Eve sees a new storm gaining strength and traversing north across the Aleutians, bringing in a wave of snow, freezing rain, rain and strong winds. This system will likely produce snow over the Anchorage area on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 37 miles east of Port Alsworth, on the west side of...
Magnitude 5.9 quake on west side of Cook Inlet felt throughout Southcentral Alaska
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla man arrested following shooting in Big Lake
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Anchorage School Board extends mask requirement to at least Jan. 15
Sockeye Inn purchase
Municipality of Anchorage, Rasmuson Foundation close in on purchase of Sockeye Inn as homelessness plan progresses
Under the governor's plan, the Seward Highway would become four lanes between Potter Marsh and...
Gov. Dunleavy’s budget calls for widening the Seward Highway

Latest News

JP_7day 12-22-21
Wednesday Evening Weather KTUU JP 12-22-21
Wednesday, December 22 Morning Weather
Evening snow for Southcentral Alaska, wintry mix for Southwest
Wednesday, December 22 Morning Weather
Wednesday, December 22 Morning Weather
JP_Moose_Lights Gordon McAttee 12-21-21
Winter solstice marks increasing light