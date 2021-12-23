Fairview intersection closed due to collision early Thursday
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:24 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are on the scene of a collision at the intersection of East 3rd Avenue and Karluk Street in the Fairview neighborhood.
According to a community alert, police have closed the intersection and are instructing drivers to use alternate routes to travel through the area.
The alert was posted at 5:53 a.m., and it is unknown how long the intersection will be closed.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story.
