Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to settle ‘loyalty pledge’ legal challenge with sacked psychiatrists

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and two state psychiatrists who were fired for declining to resign and reapply for their jobs at the start of his term, are planning on settling.

The case has wound its way through the courts for close to three years, but neither party wants to comment as the settlement has not been finalized yet.

Soon after Dunleavy was elected in 2018, he asked for thousands of at-will state employees to submit resignation letters and apply for their jobs again. Tuckerman Babcock, head of the Dunleavy transition team and the governor’s former chief of staff, sent a memorandum alongside the resignation requests.

“Governor-Elect Dunleavy is committed to bringing his own brand of energy and direction to state government,” the memo read in part. “It is not Governor-Elect Dunleavy’s intent to minimize the hard work and effort put forth by current employees, but rather to ensure that any Alaskan who wishes to serve is given proper and fair consideration.”

There was push back by some employees who felt that was tantamount to a “loyalty pledge” to the incoming administration. Doctors Anthony Blanford and John Bellville, who were both psychiatrists at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute, declined to resign and they were fired when Dunleavy took office.

The Alaska Civil Liberties Union of Alaska sued Dunleavy and Babcock. In October, a federal judge sided with the two doctors, saying the firings were “clearly unconstitutional” and violated their First Amendment rights.

According to the judgment, Dunleavy and Babcock faced being held personally financially liable for the resignation requests. Both men lodged an appeal in November in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, challenging whether that was appropriate.

On Monday, a filing to that court stated that there are plans to settle, which would end the legal challenge. Brewster Jamieson, Dunleavy’s attorney, told Alaska’s News Source that he is not authorized to speak about the settlement plans.

“This matter is still pending and there has not been any final settlement agreement,” said Aaron Sadler, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Law.

Megan Edge, a spokesperson for the ACLU of Alaska, said the organization also has “no comment” before the settlement is finalized, but that there would be someone available when an agreement is reached.

Almost three years later, and a separate lawsuit filed by Elizabeth Bakalar, a fired former assistant attorney general, is still before another Alaska District Court judge.

