Advertisement

Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to settle ‘loyalty pledge’ legal challenge with sacked psychiatrists

Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and two state psychiatrists who were fired for declining to resign and reapply for their jobs at the start of his term, are planning on settling.

The case has wound its way through the courts for close to three years, but neither party wants to comment as the settlement has not been finalized yet.

Soon after Dunleavy was elected in 2018, he asked for thousands of at-will state employees to submit resignation letters and apply for their jobs again. Tuckerman Babcock, head of the Dunleavy transition team and the governor’s former chief of staff, sent a memorandum alongside the resignation requests.

“Governor-Elect Dunleavy is committed to bringing his own brand of energy and direction to state government,” the memo read in part. “It is not Governor-Elect Dunleavy’s intent to minimize the hard work and effort put forth by current employees, but rather to ensure that any Alaskan who wishes to serve is given proper and fair consideration.”

There was push back by some employees who felt that was tantamount to a “loyalty pledge” to the incoming administration. Doctors Anthony Blanford and John Bellville, who were both psychiatrists at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute, declined to resign and they were fired when Dunleavy took office.

The Alaska Civil Liberties Union of Alaska sued Dunleavy and Babcock. In October, a federal judge sided with the two doctors, saying the firings were “clearly unconstitutional” and violated their First Amendment rights.

According to the judgment, Dunleavy and Babcock faced being held personally financially liable for the resignation requests. Both men lodged an appeal in November in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, challenging whether that was appropriate.

On Monday, a filing to that court stated that there are plans to settle, which would end the legal challenge. Brewster Jamieson, Dunleavy’s attorney, told Alaska’s News Source that he is not authorized to speak about the settlement plans.

“This matter is still pending and there has not been any final settlement agreement,” said Aaron Sadler, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Law.

Megan Edge, a spokesperson for the ACLU of Alaska, said the organization also has “no comment” before the settlement is finalized, but that there would be someone available when an agreement is reached.

Almost three years later, and a separate lawsuit filed by Elizabeth Bakalar, a fired former assistant attorney general, is still before another Alaska District Court judge.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 37 miles east of Port Alsworth, on the west side of...
Magnitude 5.9 quake on west side of Cook Inlet felt throughout Southcentral Alaska
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla man arrested following shooting in Big Lake
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Anchorage School Board extends mask requirement to at least Jan. 15
Sockeye Inn purchase
Municipality of Anchorage, Rasmuson Foundation close in on purchase of Sockeye Inn as homelessness plan progresses
Under the governor's plan, the Seward Highway would become four lanes between Potter Marsh and...
Gov. Dunleavy’s budget calls for widening the Seward Highway

Latest News

Airport Heights shooting death
Man's September shooting death no longer considered homicide
Alaska COVID update
Alaska reports 2nd omicron variant case
Anchorage artist Duke Russell said supply chain issues have held up a big shipment of his art...
DUKE RUSSELL PLATES
Beans Cafe is packing up and moving to a new location
New location for Beans Cafe
Supply chain issues are limiting the selection for an Anchorage artist's plates.
Supply chain issues hit Anchorage artist’s holiday sales