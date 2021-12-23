Lack of officers in rural Alaska communities causes safety concerns for villagers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past 20 years, Joel Jackson, the president at the Organized Village of Kake, has been in charge of not just leading his community, but keeping its members safe.

“I do respond to serious things that are happening in the community so, you know, people know that I am out there and they know that, you know, at least somebody is there to protect the community,” Jackson said.

Jackson, a retired police officer, lives in Kake, one of the many rural villages in Alaska that currently have no Village Police Safety Officers. He says his village has had one on and off, but now they lack any.

“Who are you going to call if you don’t have law enforcement? That’s how our people feel,” Jackson said.

A few weeks ago, Jackson says he responded to a young man shooting a pistol inside the village. An Alaska State Trooper was not able to respond to the scene until 14 hours later.

“I just got out and made sure nobody would get hurt,” Jackson said.

This past incident most likely will not be Jackson’s last time responding to a situation as Kake waits to see if they will get a VPSO, as many crimes continue to go unpunished in the community.

“Domestic violence, assault. You know, stuff like that,” Jackson said. “It be nice to have somebody here to be able to respond to these calls and take care of them.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is taking a step forward to try to solve the lack of rural officers Alaska faces. In his 2023 fiscal year budget proposal, Dunleavy proposed that he would add an additional 10 officers in rural communities, with an end goal being for the state to have 100. However, some say that is not enough.

“There are definitely more than 10 needed across the state of Alaska,” said Roald Helgesen, CEO for Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska.

It is a scary situation that Jackson says his residents have learned to live with, but still fear.

“A lot of people feel that they are not safe at times,” he said.

