Proposal to equip every Alaska trooper with body camera dependent on state, federal funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety is hoping to receive funding necessary to purchase and equip all Alaska State Troopers with body worn cameras.

“It’s been kind of a priority of the department for several years, It’s just a matter of trying to get the funding necessary to push the project through because it’s a fairly substantial funding request,” Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jim Cockrell said.

Last week, Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed his fiscal year 2023 state budget, which included a proposal for a $24 million increase in funding to the Department of Public Safety. The department said they require the funding to pass in order to implement the program.

Additionally, the department has applied for a $938,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance. The department is also asking the state for over $3.5 million in unrestricted general fund dollars for the initiative combined with the $938,000 of federal receipt authority, if the department receives the federal grant.

Right now, the $19,482,600 proposed department budget includes $4,524,300 allocated towards the body cameras. The cost for one camera is just under $1,000, according to the department, which they say is not a struggle. Instead, the cost of the of maintenance is what is causing financial concerns for the department, which can be anywhere from $1 million to $2 million annually.

“It’s a huge technology ask for, especially in this state, where we are still lacking sometimes basic internet,” Cockrell said.

This creates a struggle, the department said, since they need to be able to collect, store and transmit all their data.

“We also have 43 posts around the state, areas of the state that we have very little internet service, so we’ve got a lot of hurdles to adjust to and to learn to roll this out,” Cockrell said.

Additionally, the department said that by adding the body cameras as equipment for troopers, they are allowing for more accountability and protection of those officers.

“We see it as a win-win,” Cockrell said. “It’s a good collection of evidence, especially during initial calls when a lot of things are happening especially like in domestic violence, or we got some kind of ongoing violent crime going on and we’re responding. It’s a good way to document what’s happening at that moment.”

