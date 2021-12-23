Santa delivers Tommy Moose stuffed animals to children at ANMC

(AP) -ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU)- Santa made an early stop on Wednesday to the children staying in the patient housing building at the Alaska Native Media Center. He brought stuffed animals, which included the Tommy Moose.

“We offer Tommy Moose for kids who have been through trauma or during an emergency and it helps to get them relaxed at specific times” said Jamie Miller the Jr. Former President at the Moose Lodge. He explained that since 2007 the Tommy Moose project has donated about 120,000 moose to different organizations like the Police, Fire Departments, and Hospitals for children.

Staying in a hospital can be hard for even the strongest people. “If anyone has ever been in the hospital, it can be a very lonely time anytime, but especially during the holidays” said Valerie Davidson, the ANTHC President.

“We’re so appreciative of the Moose Lodge, CIRI, the Calista Cooperation, CIRI ANMC Axillary and the Moravian church who generously are donating gifts including these fabulous moose to all the patients, especially children who are here over the holidays” said Davidson.”

