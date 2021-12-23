Snow looks possible for Christmas Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some lingering snow showers are possible this morning across Southcentral, most areas are already beginning to dry out. The clouds are breaking and the sun is set to make a return through the remainder of the day, with highs topping out in the 20s.

The quiet stretch of weather that will stay with us into Christmas Eve will bring plentiful sunshine for winter sports lovers to get outdoors and hit the fresh powder. While avalanche concerns are still with us, the mountains are seeing improvement from earlier in the week. It’s still important to make sure you remain vigilant and look for signs of avalanche danger.

An area of high pressure is setting up shop in the northern Pacific Ocean and will influence much of Alaska’s weather as the year comes to a close and we welcome in next year. For now it looks like Southcentral will be on the eastern periphery of the ridge, meaning we’ll hold onto seasonal conditions into next week. The same can’t be said for Southwest Alaska, where temperatures are expected to remain on the warmer side and with incoming storms, a wintry mix looks possible.

We’ll still remain cold enough that any lingering moisture through Christmas Day will bring some light accumulation. For now going with a slight chance for flurries, with only a few shots of seeing snow through most of next week. If you’re not a fan of bitter cold, next week is for you. Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 20s and overnight lows in the teens.

Have a wonderful holiday.

