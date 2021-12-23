Advertisement

Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd

FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral...
FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Political observers are watching whether Texas' governor will posthumously pardon Floyd for a 2004 arrest before the end of the year.(Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas board has withdrawn a unanimous pardon recommendation for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston.

The Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles says it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued this year.

The same board in October had unanimously recommended that Floyd be pardoned over his arrest by a Houston police officer whom prosecutors have since accused of falsifying his casework.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his death in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Allison Mathis, a public defender in Houston who submitted the pardon application on behalf of Floyd, called the last-minute withdraw a “ridiculous farce.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to settle ‘loyalty pledge’ legal challenge with sacked psychiatrists
Coronavirus
Alaska reports second case of omicron variant in an Anchorage resident
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 37 miles east of Port Alsworth, on the west side of...
Magnitude 5.9 quake on west side of Cook Inlet felt throughout Southcentral Alaska
An image of generic ballot envelopes from a past Anchorage municipal election.
Anchorage deputy municipal clerk for elections resigns
Under the governor's plan, the Seward Highway would become four lanes between Potter Marsh and...
Gov. Dunleavy’s budget calls for widening the Seward Highway

Latest News

Ariane Aramburo brings you the Dec. 23 Alaska's News Source FastCast
Dec. 23 FastCast
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors review recordings of Holmes’ boasts to investors
Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was found guilty on all counts in the killing...
Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's killing