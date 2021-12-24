Committee finds that Sen. Reinbold violated statutes, no further sanctions recommended

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Senate Select Committee on Legislative Ethics said that they found probable cause that Sen. Lora Reinbold violated two sections of Alaska Statutes concerning the Legislature, but recommended no further sanctions.

The committee published a decision on Christmas Eve that they reached on Dec. 17, regarding a complaint filed against Reinbold for blocking comments from a user on her legislative social media sites that did not violate standards of “prohibited offensive conduct” for her page, but simply disagreed with her. The committee directed Reinbold not to block members of the public based on their opinions, but said that no further sanctions would be warranted.

“The Senate subcommittee met on December 17, 2021, and found probable cause that Senator Lora Reinbold violated AS 24.60.010(2) and (9) by blocking comments form a member of the public on a legislative social media site. Senator Reinbold was directed to abide by the committee’s decision and refrain from blocking members of the public from commenting on her legislative social media site(s) solely for expressing opinions in disagreement with her own,” the committee wrote.

Alaska Statutes in Title 24 deal with the Legislature and Lobbying. The violations investigated by the committee took place between Jan. and Feb. of this year and the complainant sent screenshots to the committee for review.

Title 24 states in section 2 that “a fair and open government requires that legislators and legislative employees conduct the public’s business in a manner that preserves the integrity of the legislative process and avoids conflicts of interest or even appearances of conflicts of interest.”

Section 9 states that “a fair and open government requires that constituents have unencumbered access to legislators about issues important to the state under Art. I, secs. 5 and 6, Constitution of the State of Alaska, which protect the right of a legislator and a constituent to meet and the right of a person to petition the government.”

The committee said that they would post their decision to the legislative ethics complaint decisions page after a press release was issued on Dec. 24 following the investigation into the violations. Reinbold also issued a statement on Friday in an email to Alaska’s News Source, calling the ruling a “political witch hunt”

“I believe that the Ethics Committee is being politically weaponized, in direct response to my questioning in public, and on the record as a public official, things concerning the health and wellbeing of my constituents,” Reinbold wrote. “I would state that if the committee decides to move forward with what has been said under the powers of their position, I will except and meet the required procedures of the process and defend myself against them and respect that process in place, despite many well-founded concerns about the real purpose and integrity of this investigation. Please take note there are NO official rules in the ethics laws regarding blocking someone on social media.”

Reinbold alleged conflicts of interest by members of the committee, and numerous times stated that she is actively in the process of litigating a similar issue, though unrelated to this particular complaint. Reinbold then questioned the legality of the actions taken in the judgement issued by the committee, claiming that they had violated both the Alaska and the U.S. Constitution by infringing on her due process rights. Reinbold had requested a delay until her litigation had concluded and further called into question the release of the judgement to the public on Christmas Eve. Reinbold also took issue with the way she was communicated with and the person who filed the complaint.

“This complaint appears to be retaliation against me for a previous complaint his sordid actions towards me,” Reinbold wrote.

The committee featured Sen. Tom Begich, Sen. David Wilson, and five non-legislative members including Chair Deb Fancher. Complaint S 21-01 was properly filed against Reinbold on Feb. 21, according the committee’s press release. The committee then met on April 13 to issue a scope for their investigation and received a report on that investigation on Nov. 8. The Dec. 17 decision reached by the committee separately included several recommendations to the Alaska Legislative Council to update Social Media Guidelines which were adopted on Sept. 29, 2011.

