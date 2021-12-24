Effort underway to bring girls high school hockey back to Mat-Su Borough schools

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - While high school hockey is one of Alaska’s most popular sports, boys and girls do not have access to the same opportunities to play high school hockey across the state.

Don DeMaster is the parent of a female hockey player who organizing girls-only hockey tournament. DeMaster and his wife Brandy organized the tournament which will begin on Dec. 28 at the Brett Memorial Ice Arena in Wasilla, followed by a game on Dec. 29 at the Menard Sports Complex and another game in Palmer at the MTA Center on Dec. 30.

“The biggest issue that runs into girls high school hockey is they start to become outpowered in size. They start running into 6-foot-2 full-grown men there just in their teenaged years and it becomes a danger,” DeMaster said.

Girls make up some of the spots on boys high school hockey teams teams around the Mat-Su Borough School District, but, it offers some challenges.

“Contending with guys that are 6-foot-2, 200 pounds or more, that’s really tough at any age level really,” DeMaster said.

DeMaster believes may have found a solution. The DeMasters want to gauge interest in the formation of high school girls hockey around the district. Previously, the Mat-Su had a high school hockey team named the Ravens that was made up of players from schools around the Mat-Su. The team began in 2006 and went defunct in 2013.

“The valley is growing, the sports around the valley are growing. We need to be able to put something on the platform and continue to build the foundation here in the Valley for our girls that are in the middle school and elementary ages. Give them something to look forward to when they become 16,” DeMaster said. “A lot tend to drop out, and it’d be nice to put something in place that we can make happen.”

