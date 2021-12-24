Last minute holiday shoppers hit Anchorage stores

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Holiday shoppers frequented local stores Thursday in Anchorage looking for a few last minute gifts during what some stores are calling their best year of sales.

“It has been a busier year than normal,” said Ryan Raffuse, owner of Alaska House of Hobbies. “This has been one of our best years ever.”

Raffuse said this past year has been booming for the toy model industry. They say this is because models are coming back in popularity since the pandemic started and people are reconnecting with their inner child.

“They remember having a lot of fun with a dad or a grandpa, or something they did sometimes just with their kids,” Raffuse said.

His shop is not the only industry that has been booming this year.

“I can tell you that our front door, the carpet’s wetter than it normally is,” said Ben Jarratt, owner of Classic Toys. “We have more people walking in and out.”

Jarratt said his store has been bustling with steady business since last Friday and they have been working to try and keep up with a low inventory.

“It’s been hit and miss,” he said. “Because basically what we have is what we have.”

Yet, the busy end of the holiday season has not affected some customers. Sally Troxell is visiting her family in the area and says she has not struggled with last-minute customer crowds.

“It has not been bad at all,” she said. “Anywhere I’ve been — I’ve been around shopping a little bit for the last three days and it has not seemed too crowded.”

