SELFIE WRLD comes to Dimond Center in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new business in the Dimond Center caters to those who like to take pictures of themselves. SELFIE WRLD Alaska bills itself as a do-it-yourself-photography studio offering “gram worthy” selfie portraits.

Owner Ray Warner said he decided to bring the franchise to Anchorage after seeing a SELFIE WRLD in Los Angeles on a family vacation. He thought it would be a great fit, but is realizing that many Alaskans aren’t familiar with the business.

“We do a hundred tours a day just showing people what it is,” he said, noting that people are sometimes skeptical about the idea of taking selfies. “They’re like, ‘why would I take selfies?’ Then they see it and ‘my gosh, this is actually a good idea!’”

SELFIE WRLD features more than 20 selfie stations, or rooms, each with a different theme. People can take pictures of themselves riding an airplane in first class, eating at a 50′s style diner, or even walking on a wall. Many of the themes will rotate throughout the year.

The business supplies some props and also has changing rooms for people who want to take selfies in different outfits. The admission price includes a tripod for smart phones. A bluetooth clicker is also available for an extra cost so that shots can be taken remotely.

SELFIE WRLD charges $22 an hour for most adults and $15 an hour for children. Rates for parties and special events are available on their website.

