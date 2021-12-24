Slow warming trend and snow into Christmas weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple winter weather alerts are in effect across the state, as another winter storm drifts in from the Bering. Unlike previous storms, this one will bring a push of warmer air into the region, leading to some areas seeing a wintry mix. The further north you live in Alaska, the better your shot of seeing significant snow.

While the system is currently only affecting Southwest Alaska, we’ll see the activity spready westward overnight into Christmas Day. For today, Southcentral will hold onto sunshine and plenty of it. Despite the sunshine it will be a chilly one, temperatures will spend most of the day in the single digits before warming into the night.

Later tonight, clouds build back into Southcentral, with some flurries possible. However, most of the snow will hold off until Christmas Day. As a result of the building clouds, temperatures will warm through the night back into the teens. We’ll continue the warming trend through Christmas Day, with highs expected to top out near 20 degrees. As the snow moves in, we’ll see a quick 1 to 2 inches, with some localized heavier amounts. The better potential exists for 2-plus inches for aireas north of Palmer.

Saturday evening we’ll catch some dry time, with another push of warmer air driving our temperatures near freezing into Sunday. It’s here where a chance for a wintry mix looks possible. Through most of next week, expect highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend!

