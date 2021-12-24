Advertisement

Sunshine for Christmas Eve Day

Christmas Day sees a storm across the state
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Christmas is coming. Friday is Christmas Eve and that will likely be a sunny day over the Southcentral region. High pressure edges in just long enough to stay clear through the day. Saturday, Christmas Day, sees a better chance of snow as clouds move in.

Southeast’s northern locations will deal with north winds producing wind chills to 35 below. Sunshine comes with a cool price, apparently.

The next storm is progressing north across the Aleutian Arc on Thursday evening.

High pressure parked to the south of the state in the Pacific is blocking storms from moving east through the Gulf of Alaska and redirecting up and over the ridge and right into southwest and western locations. The Christmas Day storm will contain warm air initially. This storm will create a mix of freezing rain, snow and strong winds. Heavy snow, blowing and drifting snow with snowfall amounts from 8-14 inches and winds gusting 35 to 50 mph last from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.

The hot spot in Alaska Thursday was 47 in Dutch Harbor and the cold spot was Arctic Village. The overnight low there dropped to 38 below.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

