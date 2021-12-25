Advertisement

Annual run sends Santas down the streets of South Addition

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Owen Carey calls it the perfect holiday tradition. Every Christmas Eve morning he dons a Santa suit and joins more than a dozen other Santas as they run through his South Addition neighborhood, stopping to carol along the way.

Carey started the Santa Run seven or eight years ago. It’s grown to include family members, friends and neighbors. On Friday morning more than 20 Santas gathered at his home to take off for the annual 5 kilometer run.

“It’s a good way to relieve the stress of the holidays, get a little exercise, get an early start to your Christmas Eve day. And just go out, do a little caroling, little singing, and get a little exercise,” he said.

Despite temperatures in the single digits, the Santas spread their holiday cheer up and down the streets. They paused only when they hit the Park Strip, where they took a photo to remember another year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to settle ‘loyalty pledge’ legal challenge with sacked psychiatrists
1 killed, another presumed dead in fires in Soldotna and Delta Junction
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.
Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs
Coronavirus
Alaska reports second case of omicron variant in an Anchorage resident

Latest News

Annual South Addition Santa run
Annual run sends Santas down the streets of South Addition
Restaurant and Hunger Relief program
Seniors get nice surprise as they wake up on Christmas Eve thanks to Anchorage meal program
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines cancels holiday flights
For the past five years, sisters Kylie Murdock, Natalie Brown, and their mom have helped...
One Anchorage family’s Christmas tradition of buying gifts for children in need continues