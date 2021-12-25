Annual run sends Santas down the streets of South Addition

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Owen Carey calls it the perfect holiday tradition. Every Christmas Eve morning he dons a Santa suit and joins more than a dozen other Santas as they run through his South Addition neighborhood, stopping to carol along the way.

Carey started the Santa Run seven or eight years ago. It’s grown to include family members, friends and neighbors. On Friday morning more than 20 Santas gathered at his home to take off for the annual 5 kilometer run.

“It’s a good way to relieve the stress of the holidays, get a little exercise, get an early start to your Christmas Eve day. And just go out, do a little caroling, little singing, and get a little exercise,” he said.

Despite temperatures in the single digits, the Santas spread their holiday cheer up and down the streets. They paused only when they hit the Park Strip, where they took a photo to remember another year.

