Christmas Day sees a stormy pattern over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Christmas Eve in the Anchorage area may only hold five and-a-half hours of daylight, but it was a sunny and bright day for most of those hours.

Increasing clouds bring in a chance of snow for the Southcentral region Christmas Day. Late Saturday and early Sunday sees the arrival of a second storm system. This one brings in freezing rain, so tricky travel conditions are likely.

Southwest Alaska is already dealing with the storm, with winter weather advisories in effect from Nome south to the Alaska Peninsula through Christmas morning.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Interior Alaska, but more due to a second storm that will move in Sunday, right behind the first system.

Southeast’s northern locations will deal with north winds producing wind chills to 35 below through at least half the weekend.

The hot spot in Alaska Thursday was 51 degrees in Dutch Harbor and the cold spot was Fort Yukon. The overnight low there dropped to 41 below.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.