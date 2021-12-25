Advertisement

One Anchorage family’s Christmas tradition of buying gifts for children in need continues

For the past five years, sisters Kylie Murdock, Natalie Brown, and their mom have helped...
For the past five years, sisters Kylie Murdock, Natalie Brown, and their mom have helped provide Christmas gifts for families in need.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past five years, sisters Kylie Murdock and Natalie Brown, and their mom, have turned into Santa’s little helpers.

“We love kids in our family, but we don’t have any kids in our family. But we like to buy for them,” Brown said.

So, for the past five years, the women found a way to buy presents and spread some holiday love. Inspired by a Facebook post, in 2017 their family began purchasing toys for families in need.

“It started with me, my mom, and my sister,” Murdock said. “And then I think that was for the first two years or so maybe, I think. And then some of our other cousins jumped in on that.”

From there the other family, friends, and coworkers began helping the family in purchasing presents. In the past years, they have been able to donate to as many as seven families. This Christmas, however, they are helping two families, gifting presents to a total of six children.

Both Murdock and Brown work together to purchase the gifts, wrap them and then deliver them to families. Then on Christmas morning, the two sisters open presents together as a family and wait for the magical moment their phones start blowing up.

“And then we kind of just wait around for pictures and videos of the kids and are like, ‘Have you gotten it? Have you gotten it?’” Brown said.

Often, the women say, the families will send them videos or photos of the children opening up the gifts. Sometimes the families the sisters help will tell their children the gifts come from Santa or a special friend.

“And so they were all like, ‘Thank you so much. This is so awesome.’ and they’re like hugging the gifts and it was pretty awesome to see that,” Murdock said.

And although the sisters do not know the children personally, that moment when the kids open their gifts is easily their favorite part. It shows how a simple act can go a long way.

“And so seeing those videos — even though it might sound silly especially because they’re not people that we know — but seeing how excited they are, that’s kind of what makes it real,” Murdock said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to settle ‘loyalty pledge’ legal challenge with sacked psychiatrists
1 killed, another presumed dead in fires in Soldotna and Delta Junction
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.
Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs
Coronavirus
Alaska reports second case of omicron variant in an Anchorage resident

Latest News

Annual South Addition Santa run
Annual run sends Santas down the streets of South Addition
Restaurant and Hunger Relief program
Seniors get nice surprise as they wake up on Christmas Eve thanks to Anchorage meal program
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines cancels holiday flights
Santas line up for the annual Santa Run through the South Addition neighborhood in Anchorage,...
Annual run sends Santas down the streets of South Addition