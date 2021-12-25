One Anchorage family’s Christmas tradition of buying gifts for children in need continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past five years, sisters Kylie Murdock and Natalie Brown, and their mom, have turned into Santa’s little helpers.

“We love kids in our family, but we don’t have any kids in our family. But we like to buy for them,” Brown said.

So, for the past five years, the women found a way to buy presents and spread some holiday love. Inspired by a Facebook post, in 2017 their family began purchasing toys for families in need.

“It started with me, my mom, and my sister,” Murdock said. “And then I think that was for the first two years or so maybe, I think. And then some of our other cousins jumped in on that.”

From there the other family, friends, and coworkers began helping the family in purchasing presents. In the past years, they have been able to donate to as many as seven families. This Christmas, however, they are helping two families, gifting presents to a total of six children.

Both Murdock and Brown work together to purchase the gifts, wrap them and then deliver them to families. Then on Christmas morning, the two sisters open presents together as a family and wait for the magical moment their phones start blowing up.

“And then we kind of just wait around for pictures and videos of the kids and are like, ‘Have you gotten it? Have you gotten it?’” Brown said.

Often, the women say, the families will send them videos or photos of the children opening up the gifts. Sometimes the families the sisters help will tell their children the gifts come from Santa or a special friend.

“And so they were all like, ‘Thank you so much. This is so awesome.’ and they’re like hugging the gifts and it was pretty awesome to see that,” Murdock said.

And although the sisters do not know the children personally, that moment when the kids open their gifts is easily their favorite part. It shows how a simple act can go a long way.

“And so seeing those videos — even though it might sound silly especially because they’re not people that we know — but seeing how excited they are, that’s kind of what makes it real,” Murdock said.

