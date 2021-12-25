Santa Claus, donors save Christmas for Mountain View family following theft of their vehicle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roz Wyche and her family will have a merry Christmas after all.

Wyche was worried her family might have to skip having a traditional holiday celebration this year after her vehicle, containing Christmas presents for her children, was stolen earlier this month.

Santa Claus made a detour to her Price Street home in the Mountain View neighborhood on Christmas Eve to deliver presents to her five children. Those are in addition to the dozens of gifts the community donated to the family.

“I couldn’t have imagined that my city, where I was born and raised, would show up and show out for me the way they did,” Wyche said.

Someone stole her 2001 Chevy Tahoe Dec. 14 while she had it parked at Mountain View Elementary School, where she works. Wyche had all of her children’s presents in the vehicle at the time. That left Wyche wondering what type of Christmas she and her family would have.

But someone set up a GoFundMe page that collected money to buy gifts, and save the holiday for the family.

“I’m super excited for the kids, to see them open up these gifts,” Wyche said. “And it was all thanks to my Anchorage community.”

The Wyche family received more good news. She said the Anchorage Police Department recovered her stolen SUV in East Anchorage. It’s missing the ignition. Wyche added that she can’t drive it until her insurance company takes care of the damage.

“At the end of the day, I going to have all five of my kids, they’re here,” Wyche said. “We’re going to eat Christmas dinner, we’re going to open up gifts.”

She added that the family has received so many gifts, they will donate many of them to Catholic Social Services to help Afghan refugees in Alaska.

One could it a miracle on Price Street.

