Advertisement

Seniors get nice surprise as they wake up on Christmas Eve thanks to Anchorage meal program

Volunteers went door to door Christmas Eve delivering meals to senior Alaskans on Anchorage.
Volunteers went door to door Christmas Eve delivering meals to senior Alaskans on Anchorage.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents at the Chugach Manor and Chugach View in Anchorage are woke up to a nice surprise right on their doors: a meal prepped by Peppercini’s Deli and Catering employees Mark Pierce and Brandon Kaiser.

“Well we came and brought some Christmas meals for the folks here at Chugach View and tried to make their holiday a little better,” Kaiser said.

Then volunteers, like Lynn Concepcion, went door to door and delivered around 168 meals to those at the residence.

“Well at first we were knocking on doors but it might be a little bit early for some people so we just kind of hung them on the door knobs,” said Concepcion.

This is all part of the Restaurant and Hunger Relief program started by United Way of Anchorage, Alaska Hospitality Retailers, and the Municipality of Anchorage. The program includes 13 Anchorage restaurants and 19 nonprofits that will be delivering food to everyone from preschoolers to low-income seniors to families in shelters.

They will be serving almost 5,000 meals across Anchorage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We’ve always been told it’s better to give than to receive and so many families out there have so much less than a lot of us, so it’s just good to get out and help others, especially during the season,” Concepcion said.

“I think it’s nice to just be able to have, have a good meal on Christmas and spread some holiday cheer, you know,” Pierce said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to settle ‘loyalty pledge’ legal challenge with sacked psychiatrists
1 killed, another presumed dead in fires in Soldotna and Delta Junction
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Coronavirus
Alaska reports second case of omicron variant in an Anchorage resident
Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.
Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs

Latest News

Sen. Lora Reinbold
Committee finds that Sen. Reinbold violated statutes, no further sanctions recommended
Ariane Aramburo brings you the Alaska's News Source FastCast for Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve FastCast
Anchorage School District is only one in Alaska that offers girls high school hockey.
Effort underway to bring girls high school hockey back to Mat-Su Borough schools
King Cove Road project
8 year anniversary of King Cove Road project being rejected