Seniors get nice surprise as they wake up on Christmas Eve thanks to Anchorage meal program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents at the Chugach Manor and Chugach View in Anchorage are woke up to a nice surprise right on their doors: a meal prepped by Peppercini’s Deli and Catering employees Mark Pierce and Brandon Kaiser.

“Well we came and brought some Christmas meals for the folks here at Chugach View and tried to make their holiday a little better,” Kaiser said.

Then volunteers, like Lynn Concepcion, went door to door and delivered around 168 meals to those at the residence.

“Well at first we were knocking on doors but it might be a little bit early for some people so we just kind of hung them on the door knobs,” said Concepcion.

This is all part of the Restaurant and Hunger Relief program started by United Way of Anchorage, Alaska Hospitality Retailers, and the Municipality of Anchorage. The program includes 13 Anchorage restaurants and 19 nonprofits that will be delivering food to everyone from preschoolers to low-income seniors to families in shelters.

They will be serving almost 5,000 meals across Anchorage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We’ve always been told it’s better to give than to receive and so many families out there have so much less than a lot of us, so it’s just good to get out and help others, especially during the season,” Concepcion said.

“I think it’s nice to just be able to have, have a good meal on Christmas and spread some holiday cheer, you know,” Pierce said.

