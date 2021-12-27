Icy conditions continue into the overnight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter Weather Advisories continue into the first part of the overnight as areas of freezing fog, freezing drizzle, and freezing rain continue to plague Southcentral. Travel has been touch-and-go all across the region as temperatures have only climbed into the mid 20s, so any liquid precipitation falling has still been turning to ice as it makes contact with any object at the surface.

Another piece of energy moving in from the west will help to further enhance precipitation across Southcentral later this evening and through the overnight, so expect additional freezing rain and drizzle. Temperatures may rise a few degrees as winds slightly increase out of the south, but as long as temperatures remain at or below freezing, road surfaces will continue to be very slick, especially in neighborhoods, on and off ramps, as well as bridges and overpasses into Monday morning. Once precipitation comes to an end just after midnight, areas of freezing fog will develop across the region only adding additional travel troubles in the form of reduced visibilities.

Bottom line, if you are going to be traveling, take it slow and easy, allow plenty of extra travel time to reach your destination, as well as plenty of extra braking distance between you and the person ahead of you.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.