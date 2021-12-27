Advertisement

Icy conditions remain, as more wintry weather moves in

Freezing drizzle is possible for parts of Southcentral into Monday evening
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:52 AM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From Southwest, to the Interior and even here in Southcentral, temperatures above freezing are causing problems. While most of the freezing rain and ice that occurred Sunday has come to an end, another surge of moisture is pushing into Southwest today.

While most of the activity today will stay fixated on Southwest Alaska and areas near the Alaska Range, Southcentral will still see a slight chance for some freezing drizzle into the evening hours. Even in areas where nothing falls, temperatures will once again climb above freezing keeping the icy road conditions with us through at least the middle of the week.

As the moisture pushes into Southwest Alaska today, we’ll see another round of warmer air drift into the state. This will lead to another bout of cold rain/ice for the region, keeping the dangerous road conditions at the forefront of each day.

For Southcentral, our best shot of any wintry weather comes Tuesday night into Wednesday. While the intial precipiaton will fall as a cold rain, if not a wintry mix, enough cold air will spill into the region that we should see a changeover to snow through the night. Some accumulation of up to 3-plus inches looks possible for parts of Southcentral.

While the last full week of December will be met with a rollercoaster ride of temperatures, we’ll see a huge downward trend as we welcome in the new year. Snow will fall for New Years Eve, with temperatures falling back into the single digits for highs by Sunday.

Be safe on the roads today!

