Advertisement

2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:39 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines has canceled a number of flights over the Christmas holiday weekend due to...
Alaska Airlines cancels holiday flights due to staffing challenges caused by COVID-19
Undated shot of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Traveling tonight? Be prepared for delays, at minimum
Santa Claus delivers presents to Wyche family in Mountain View after someone stole their SUV...
Santa Claus, donors save Christmas for Mountain View family following theft of their vehicle
Sen. Lora Reinbold
Committee finds that Sen. Reinbold violated statutes, no further sanctions recommended
Monday, December 27 Morning Weather
Icy conditions remain as more wintry weather moves in

Latest News

An update of flight conditions at Ted Stevens International Airport during the busy holiday...
Ted Stevens flight updates
The app provides different services such as general information, navigation and information...
New app helps patients, visitors navigate Alaska Native Medical Center
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, which is currently being used as a mass care site for those...
Anchorage Assembly set to renew contracts for homelessness services
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan