Alaska Lt. Gov. Meyer announces he will not run for reelection

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer announced during a press conference on Tuesday that he will not be running for reelection along with Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2022, signaling an end to 30 years in politics.

Meyer, who has served as lieutenant governor since Dunleavy took office in 2018, announced his decision at the end of a Tuesday press conference in Anchorage that was about a bill soon to be introduced dealing with election integrity in the state. Meyer said that in order to remain impartial on that subject, he would not be running for reelection.

“I need to be impartial so I can meet these challenges head on, without any appearance at bias or conflict,” he said. “I think that’s extremely important as far as voter trust and confidence in our election process.”

Dunleavy announced his bid for reelection in August. Meyer had also initially filed a letter of intent to run again in 2022 with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

He said on Tuesday that the announcement was difficult.

“Didn’t think it’d be this tough,” Meyer said. “It’s a job I really love and I cherish the time I’ve had with you, governor, to do that. But, you know, frankly after 30 years of elected service — and I just counted up before this press conference, 19 elections that I’ve been in if you count the primary and the general — I’m kind of looking forward to sitting this one out, frankly.”

Meyer said he’s looking forward to focusing his time on “having the best election we could possibly have in 2022.”

