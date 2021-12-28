Advertisement

Another round of freezing rain expected before colder air moves in

Freezing rain will affect the evening commute across Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:17 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While all is quiet now across Southcentral, you’ll want to go ahead and prepare for an icy evening across parts of Southcentral. Another round of moisture is set to drift into Southcentral over the subtropical ridge, which will lead to some freezing rain. This will create some hazardous travel conditions across the region into the night.

The first half of the day will be fairly quiet, with some patchy areas of fog across Southcentral. The better potential exists for the Matanuska-Susitna Valley into Anchorage where freezing rain occurred yesterday. In addition to the fog, some icy conditions can be expected as well. While temperatures are holding in the 20s, we’ll see a slow and gradual rise of our high near freezing later today. This will set the stage for freezing rain to occur as the moisture moves in from the west.

While temperatures at the surface are sitting below freezing, a decent warm nose aloft will be responsible for the wintry mess we’ll see into the evening hours. Beginning at 3 p.m., Anchorage, the Mat-Su and the Copper River Basin will go under a winter weather advisory. The threats under this advisory will be for freezing rain up to two-tenths, snow anywhere from 2 to 4 inches and difficult travel conditions.

Freezing drizzle will arrive shortly after noon for parts of Southcentral, with freezing rain looking almost certain beyond 2 p.m. Take it easy on the roads, as they will quickly become icy in areas that see heavier freezing rain. Most of the freezing rain will fall through the evening hours before colder air spills into the region. As it does, we’ll see a quick changeover to snow, with up to 2 to 4 inches expected. The highest amounts will fall across parts of the Valley and for east Anchorage, while areas away from the mountains will likely just see flurries.

It’s important that you prepare for an icy commute on Wednesday as well, as the snow-covered roads will be layered with ice. The winter weather advisory is set to expire early Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s through the day.

As we close the year, we’ll see one more round of snow build into the region. As the snow exits by New Years Day, we’ll see a return to single-digit highs and overnight lows falling below zero.

Have a safe and wonderful Tuesday.

