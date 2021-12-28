Advertisement

Former candidate for US House, Alyse Galvin, will run for Alaska Legislature

(Photo Courtesy Alyse Galvin)
(Photo Courtesy Alyse Galvin)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:17 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alyse Galvin, a candidate twice before for the U.S. House of Representatives, will run to serve in the Alaska Legislature.

Galvin has filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission, but has not specified whether she will run for the Alaska House or the Alaska Senate. Galvin was not immediately available for an interview when reached Monday night.

She was a Democratic-endorsed candidate in the 2018 and 2020 races for the U.S. House, the seat currently held by longtime incumbent Rep. Don Young.

Galvin, who lives in Anchorage, garnered 46.5% of the vote the first time she ran against Young in 2018, and over 45% of the votes when she challenged him again in 2020. She ran as an independent candidate in those races.

