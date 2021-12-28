Advertisement

Garland appoints Kuhn to serve as US attorney for Alaska

The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed the former U.S. attorney for Kentucky’s western district to serve as U.S. attorney in Alaska while President Joe Biden considers a permanent nominee for the position.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Alaska says Garland’s appointment of John Kuhn took effect over the weekend. Kuhn most recently worked at a Department of Justice office supporting federal prosecutors across the country on issues including heroin and opioids.

Kuhn graduated from the University of Louisville School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky.

