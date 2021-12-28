Garland appoints Kuhn to serve as US attorney for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed the former U.S. attorney for Kentucky’s western district to serve as U.S. attorney in Alaska while President Joe Biden considers a permanent nominee for the position.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Alaska says Garland’s appointment of John Kuhn took effect over the weekend. Kuhn most recently worked at a Department of Justice office supporting federal prosecutors across the country on issues including heroin and opioids.

Kuhn graduated from the University of Louisville School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.