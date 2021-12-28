Advertisement

Alaska Lt. Gov. announces bill aimed at increasing election integrity

Voting booths.
Voting booths.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:48 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer discussed the state’s election process and improvements on election integrity Tuesday afternoon, speaking to assembled media at the Atwood Building in Anchorage.

LIVE: Lt. Gov. discusses election integrity

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer is discussing election integrity in Alaska from the Atwood Building in Anchorage.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Meyer is discussing will go over a plan that seeks to make “improvements to the State’s election process,” according to the governor’s office.

