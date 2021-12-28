New app helps patients, visitors navigate Alaska Native Medical Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Medical Center and Southcentral Foundation are using the app Tinitun to help guide visitors and patients around their campus.

The app provides different services such as general information, navigation and information about security, the hospital said. It includes an interactive map to help guide users.

“It goes step by step. So whether you want a list of instructions, or you actually just want to have the map and then follow it through,” said Hazel Graham, patient relationship manager for patient experience at the hospital.

The map also provides an internal look at buildings, allowing users to find their providers’ offices.

Additionally, the app gives people the ability to save where people parked, find dining locations near them, and provide a real-time look at shuttle locations.

“This is actually connected to the shuttle portion of our app, and as you can see, it’ll locate the different locations,” Graham said. “This one is showing our shuttle for the airport.”

The hospital said this is extremely helpful for those traveling to the campus from rural areas of the state. It gives visitors a user-friendly way to navigate around what can be a large facility for some.

“That security of knowing where you’re going,” Graham said. “One of the biggest things I hear a lot is when people come in is ‘I’ve never been here, I’ve never been to a large city’. It kind of puts them at ease knowing that it’s at the touch of a button to find out exactly where they need to go.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.