A winter warm-up creates messy weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storm systems with origination points well south of the state are bringing warm, moist air north and it is causing a winter warm-up.

Dutch Harbor was the hot spot at 58 degrees today, with 54 in Kodiak, and 50 in Adak. An expansive ridge of high pressure in the North Pacific is blocking the eastward progression of storms. This pattern forces them up and over the top of the ridge and right into western and Interior Alaska.

The series of storms and waves of mixed precipitation will continue over the final week of 2021. Blizzard warnings are out for Gambell and Savoonga into the Bering Strait. Winter storm warnings extend from the northwest to interior to the eastern border.

Slippery surfaces are found across Southcentral Alaska, on roads and highways to sidewalks and parking lots. Please be careful when walking on these icy surfaces, and take small steps.

