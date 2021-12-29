Alaska families struggle to return home due to flight delays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alicia Miner flew out of Bethel on Sunday thinking she would soon be in Ohio, visiting her family to introduce them to her 4-month-old son.

Instead, when her husband, 5-year-old daughter, son, and she landed in Anchorage for their connecting flight, she discovered her next flight to Pittsburgh was canceled.

“When we were leaving Bethel someone joked and laughed and said, ‘Better not be flying through Seattle,’” Miner said. “And I was like, ‘It’s fine. We’re going tomorrow morning.’ We had 12 hours and then as soon as we got here, it said it was canceled.”

Now her family of four is hunkering down in Anchorage as they await a flight to Pittsburgh.

“We’ve been extending our hotel kind of one day at a time and just trying to figure out what’s best for our family,” Miner said.

Miner now joins thousands of other people around the world awaiting departure flights, after their plans were canceled due to severe weather and staffing complications caused by COVID-19.

Clarice Freitas was finally able to return to Anchorage on Wednesday, after discovering her flight was canceled on Dec. 26 from Washington after visiting family in Pullman for the holidays.

Their flight was canceled right as her family arrived at the airport, Freitas said via Facebook messenger.

“There were no flights available from Pullman for the next day,” she wrote.

The first flight out of Pullman that had enough seats for her family wasn’t until Dec. 29, so they were put on a flight leaving Spokane on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Freitas said her mother, husband, 3-year-old and 6-month-old attempted to rent a van to drive to Spokane. Then a few hours later discovered their reservation was canceled due to no cars being available, Freitas said.

“We were able to rent a Jeep Wrangler at a different rental office later that night,” Freitas said. “We were lucky we found the (Jeep) because the roads were icy and slick driving to Spokane.”

On Monday her family was expected to board a 6 a.m. flight to Seattle, but hours before the flight, she says at 2:30 a.m., they found out it was canceled as well. They ended up taking an 8 a.m. flight to Seattle, Freitas said, “and we would have missed our connection had the next flight been on time.”

“Ironically, because everything was delayed, we made our second and last flight and will arrive in Anchorage at 2:45 p.m. on December 28th,” she wrote.

In a blog post made on Monday, Alaska Airlines stated that more winter was expected to impact travel through Seattle.

“Snow and freezing weather continue to disrupt our operation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, our largest hub,” the post states. “On Monday, we had to, unfortunately, cancel 214 mainline and regional flights. "

Additionally, Delta Airlines released a statement on Tuesday indicating both weather in the Pacific Northwest and the omicron variant of COVID-19 are continuing to impact its operations.

“Winter weather and conditions in the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and the omicron variant are continuing to hamper operations, with Delta expecting to cancel upwards of 250 of 4,133 scheduled mainline and Delta Connection flights on Tuesday,” the statement reads.

Alaska Airlines also stated in their blog post that more cancellations could be expected.

“With forecasts calling for bitter cold temperatures throughout the week and snow on Thursday more flights could be canceled throughout the next several days,” the airline said.

The day Miner is now supposed to be flying out on and the only date she says is available.

“I kind of started to freak out and was like, kept looking for different options like they weren’t telling the truth,” she said. “Like there was a different flight, but they’re right, we can’t find a different one.”

