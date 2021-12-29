Colder weather as the new year approaches

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some lingering flurries this morning across parts of Southcentral, otherwise clearer skies are making a return to the region. While temperatures are still holding near freezing for portions of Southcentral, expect a gradual trend in colder conditions. This comes as the region is gearing up for another cold snap that will arrive just in time for the new year.

The last few days of 2021 will be fairly seasonal, with overnight lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the 20s. Addtionally, some snow looks likely as we close the door on this year as a system moves in from the southwest. The low looks to remain well to our south, meaning temperatures will be cold enough for all snow to fall across the region. It’s likely that we’ll see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow with localized heavier amounts. As the snow exits, it will build into Southeast, where some significant snow can be expected to welcome in 2022.

As the snow tapers off into New Year’s Day, we’ll see even colder conditions spill into the region. Highs next week will struggle to climb out of the single digits, while overnight lows once again fall below zero.

Have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.