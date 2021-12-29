Advertisement

COVID, snow force flight cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport

By Associated Press
Dec. 29, 2021
SEATTLE (AP) - For days, travelers flying to or from the Seattle area have faced cancellations, delays, lost luggage, unexpected hotel stays and mounting frustration amid snowy, frigid winter weather and pandemic-related staffing issues.

The Seattle Times reports since snow began falling on Sunday, nearly 1,300 flights into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled with hundreds more delayed. With more snow forecast for Seattle later this week and airline industrywide staffing shortages, many travelers were bracing for more delays and disappointment.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines was strongly urging flyers with non-essential travel scheduled before Jan. 2 to consider changing their travel to a later date.

