Advertisement

Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,(KY3)
By Marina Silva and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:18 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KYTV/Gray News) - A Stockton, Missouri, doctor who worked at a Christian-based boarding school and had a warrant for his arrest was captured Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas.

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, KYTV reported.

He has a court appearance set for Wednesday morning in Greene County.

Eight new charges against Smock were filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation and a count of child enticement.

Smock also faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. The investigation dates back to the summer of 2018.

Smock worked at the Agape Boarding School, a Christian-based school near Stockton.

Investigators said Smock became a “father figure” for the child victim while at Agape.

Greene County investigators said Smock took the child and his family on outings and provided gifts for the boy. They said the boy later moved into his home in Jericho Springs, Missouri. Investigators said he then took advantage of the boy.

Officials said he was investigated for child cruelty in California and sexually inappropriate behavior in Arizona. Prosecutors never charged him with a crime in both instances.

The school made headlines in September after five staff members were charged with abuse.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department encouraged residents to stay home and not...
Unprecedented rain mixed with snow causes vast power outages, poor road conditions in Fairbanks
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Former President Trump offers conditional endorsement for Gov. Dunleavy reelection
COVID-19.
Alaska now has 5 confirmed omicron cases, reports 848 COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days
Alaska Airlines has said that more cancellations could be expected.
Alaska families struggle to return home due to flight delays
Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer announced on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 that he will not be running for...
Alaska Lt. Gov. Meyer announces he will not run for reelection

Latest News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them
Islamic Center of Tucson suspects
Police investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing