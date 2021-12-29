Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes

HARRISON, Ark. (KYTV/Gray News) - A Stockton, Missouri, doctor who worked at a Christian-based boarding school and had a warrant for his arrest was captured Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas.

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, KYTV reported.

He has a court appearance set for Wednesday morning in Greene County.

Eight new charges against Smock were filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation and a count of child enticement.

Smock also faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. The investigation dates back to the summer of 2018.

Smock worked at the Agape Boarding School, a Christian-based school near Stockton.

Investigators said Smock became a “father figure” for the child victim while at Agape.

Greene County investigators said Smock took the child and his family on outings and provided gifts for the boy. They said the boy later moved into his home in Jericho Springs, Missouri. Investigators said he then took advantage of the boy.

Officials said he was investigated for child cruelty in California and sexually inappropriate behavior in Arizona. Prosecutors never charged him with a crime in both instances.

The school made headlines in September after five staff members were charged with abuse.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.