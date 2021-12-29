Advertisement

Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:39 AM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department encouraged residents to stay home and not...
Unprecedented rain mixed with snow causes vast power outages, poor road conditions in Fairbanks
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Former President Trump offers conditional endorsement for Gov. Dunleavy reelection
COVID-19.
Alaska now has 5 confirmed omicron cases, reports 848 COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days
Alaska Airlines has said that more cancellations could be expected.
Alaska families struggle to return home due to flight delays
Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer announced on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 that he will not be running for...
Alaska Lt. Gov. Meyer announces he will not run for reelection

Latest News

Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test
A man dealing with a rare cancer has gotten a 3D-printed partial pelvis to help save his leg.
Cancer patient gets 3D-printed pelvis, new lease on life
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Montana avalanche kills 2 snowmobilers