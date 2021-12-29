Storm moves through Alaska, with another for Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple low pressure systems are plowing through the state this week as they encounter a strong ridge of high pressure holding over the north Pacific directing their path.

Moisture-laden, these storms have produced freezing rain, and rain as well as snow. Fairbanks and other Interior communities are trying to restore roads and power after a Christmas weekend storm. This current system could drop between 8 and 12 inches more snow through Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory runs through 1 a.m. Wednesday for Anchorage, calling for freezing rain and a chance of 1-2 inches of snow. Wasilla and Palmer also sees freezing rain and snow, up to 4 inches through the night. The storm will be past the region by Wednesday morning, but its impacts could slow down morning commuters in Anchorage, north to the Matanuska-Susitna valleys as well as south to the Kenai Peninsula.

And that tree, shown at the beginning of the weathercast, is made from snow crab (or tanner crab) pots. Thanks Nancy Chambers for sending that image of such a unique Christmas “tree.”

