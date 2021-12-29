Advertisement

Storm moves through Alaska, with another for Friday

Winter weather warnings and advisories for freezing rain, wind and snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:22 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple low pressure systems are plowing through the state this week as they encounter a strong ridge of high pressure holding over the north Pacific directing their path.

Moisture-laden, these storms have produced freezing rain, and rain as well as snow. Fairbanks and other Interior communities are trying to restore roads and power after a Christmas weekend storm. This current system could drop between 8 and 12 inches more snow through Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory runs through 1 a.m. Wednesday for Anchorage, calling for freezing rain and a chance of 1-2 inches of snow. Wasilla and Palmer also sees freezing rain and snow, up to 4 inches through the night. The storm will be past the region by Wednesday morning, but its impacts could slow down morning commuters in Anchorage, north to the Matanuska-Susitna valleys as well as south to the Kenai Peninsula.

