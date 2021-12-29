Advertisement

Street closed in Mountain View for pedestrian collision

Anchorage police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle Wednesday morning...
Anchorage police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle Wednesday morning in Mountain View.(Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and SUV Wednesday morning in Mountain View, an incident that closed down North Bliss Street between Thompson Avenue and Mountain View Drive.

The injuries to the person were serious, according to a community alert, necessitating that the street was shutdown after police received the call at 9:48 a.m. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they process the scene.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department encouraged residents to stay home and not...
Unprecedented rain mixed with snow causes vast power outages, poor road conditions in Fairbanks
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Former President Trump offers conditional endorsement for Gov. Dunleavy reelection
COVID-19.
Alaska now has 5 confirmed omicron cases, reports 848 COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days
Alaska Airlines has said that more cancellations could be expected.
Alaska families struggle to return home due to flight delays
Example of a still image from a live camera in the Fairbanks area on Alaska 511.
Interior communities come together ahead of new round of inclement weather

Latest News

Alaska health department transitions airport COVID-19 testing toward rapid at-home tests
Alaska health department transitions airport COVID-19 testing toward rapid at-home tests
A polling location in Anchorage during an election.
Anchorage Assembly approves changes to city’s election code
A COVID-19 rapid test.
Alaska health department transitions airport COVID-19 testing toward rapid at-home tests
Interior Alaska weather impacts
Inclement weather impacts communities across Interior Alaska