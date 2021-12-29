Street closed in Mountain View for pedestrian collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and SUV Wednesday morning in Mountain View, an incident that closed down North Bliss Street between Thompson Avenue and Mountain View Drive.

The injuries to the person were serious, according to a community alert, necessitating that the street was shutdown after police received the call at 9:48 a.m. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they process the scene.

