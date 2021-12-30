Advertisement

Anchorage voters will be able to track their ballot in upcoming elections

By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage will have a new tool for Anchorage voters, allowing them to be able to track their own ballot in upcoming elections.

In future elections, each voter will have a unique number or code that they can punch in online that will track the location of their ballot. It’s similar to tracking a shipment, said assembly member Pete Petersen.

“We’ve had people, you know, questioning, whether, ‘what happens to my ballot when I put it in the drop box?” Petersen said. “You know, ‘if I mail my ballot, how do I know for sure it doesn’t get lost in the mail?’ And those type of questions.”

Now voters will have those questions answered.

“With the technology we have nowadays we have to be ready to make changes like that, that make the voting system more voter friendly and trustworthy,” Petersen said.

The assembly became aware of this process earlier last year, researched it, and then included it in the city’s budget, only costing a few thousand dollars.

“It seemed like a no brainer to spend a small amount of money to improve everyone’s, you know, understanding of where their ballot went and making sure that they feel confident that it was counted,” Petersen said.

The assembly are still working out the kinks, but Anchorage voters will be able to use this tracking system in the upcoming April 2022 regular municipal election.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department encouraged residents to stay home and not...
Unprecedented rain mixed with snow causes vast power outages, poor road conditions in Fairbanks
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Former President Trump offers conditional endorsement for Gov. Dunleavy reelection
Alaska Airlines has said that more cancellations could be expected.
Alaska families struggle to return home due to flight delays
COVID-19.
Alaska now has 5 confirmed omicron cases, reports 848 COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days
Example of a still image from a live camera in the Fairbanks area on Alaska 511.
Interior communities come together ahead of new round of inclement weather

Latest News

Alaska Casket Sales of Anchorage
Inside the Gates: Military caskets help pay final tribute to a service member
Top 4 at 4
Top 4 at 4
One of the military caskets offered at Alaska Casket Sales of Anchorage.
Inside the Gates: Military caskets help pay final tribute to a service member
Alaska State Troopers.
St. Paul couple arrested, accused of killing 2-year-old boy in their custody