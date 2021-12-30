Anchorage voters will be able to track their ballot in upcoming elections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage will have a new tool for Anchorage voters, allowing them to be able to track their own ballot in upcoming elections.

In future elections, each voter will have a unique number or code that they can punch in online that will track the location of their ballot. It’s similar to tracking a shipment, said assembly member Pete Petersen.

“We’ve had people, you know, questioning, whether, ‘what happens to my ballot when I put it in the drop box?” Petersen said. “You know, ‘if I mail my ballot, how do I know for sure it doesn’t get lost in the mail?’ And those type of questions.”

Now voters will have those questions answered.

“With the technology we have nowadays we have to be ready to make changes like that, that make the voting system more voter friendly and trustworthy,” Petersen said.

The assembly became aware of this process earlier last year, researched it, and then included it in the city’s budget, only costing a few thousand dollars.

“It seemed like a no brainer to spend a small amount of money to improve everyone’s, you know, understanding of where their ballot went and making sure that they feel confident that it was counted,” Petersen said.

The assembly are still working out the kinks, but Anchorage voters will be able to use this tracking system in the upcoming April 2022 regular municipal election.

