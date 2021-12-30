Community bonds together in Bethel to help stranded passengers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to residents in Bethel, between 100 and 150 passengers are currently waiting at the Bethel Airport for a flight out after inclement weather grounded numerous flights leaving the city.

Residents Aggie Gregory and Angie Jackson have been working together for the past week to organize food donations for the passengers awaiting flights out. They said they have received donations from residents, grocery stores, and restaurants.

“We had several people that made hot food, so we had that up late afternoon yesterday for dinner, and then we had like 150 sandwiches that were made from the grocery store, and so just trying to coordinate all of those,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, making sure food is available is critical because many of the people currently at the airport are staying at hotels, hostels, with family and friends, and even at a local homeless shelter.

“Here the cost of living is just so incredibly high that you, you know, you can’t swing through a McDonalds and pick up, you know, a $10 lunch for your family. Here food is very very expensive,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that can create a struggle for people who have been at the airport. She said she has heard of people being stuck in Bethel for the past two to three weeks.

Grant Aviation said they are working on scheduling more flights out of Bethel. on Wednesday, the airline said it was able to have 16 flights fly out before the weather grounded the remaining.

Senior Vice President for Operations at Grant Aviation Dan Knesek told Alaska’s News Source that this is the most grounded flights he has seen going into villages over the last few years. As weather continues to be a struggle, he said they are facing winds speeds of 50 miles per hour and a 1/4 mile visibility with snow.

“Severe winter storms are rolling in weekly across western Alaska creating havoc on transportation,” Knesek said in an Alaska Air Carriers Association press release. “With low visibilities, high winds, and low ceilings, daily flights have been canceled to many locations leaving mail, freight, and passenger service on hold,”

They say it is up to mother nature at this point when flights will be able to resume. However, at the moment, they are back-up in flights through this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.