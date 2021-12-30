Advertisement

Community bonds together in Bethel to help stranded passengers

According to residents in Bethel, between 100 and 150 passengers are currently waiting at the...
According to residents in Bethel, between 100 and 150 passengers are currently waiting at the Bethel airport for a flight out after weather grounded flights leaving the city.(Angie Jackson)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:17 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to residents in Bethel, between 100 and 150 passengers are currently waiting at the Bethel Airport for a flight out after inclement weather grounded numerous flights leaving the city.

Residents Aggie Gregory and Angie Jackson have been working together for the past week to organize food donations for the passengers awaiting flights out. They said they have received donations from residents, grocery stores, and restaurants.

“We had several people that made hot food, so we had that up late afternoon yesterday for dinner, and then we had like 150 sandwiches that were made from the grocery store, and so just trying to coordinate all of those,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, making sure food is available is critical because many of the people currently at the airport are staying at hotels, hostels, with family and friends, and even at a local homeless shelter.

“Here the cost of living is just so incredibly high that you, you know, you can’t swing through a McDonalds and pick up, you know, a $10 lunch for your family. Here food is very very expensive,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that can create a struggle for people who have been at the airport. She said she has heard of people being stuck in Bethel for the past two to three weeks.

Grant Aviation said they are working on scheduling more flights out of Bethel. on Wednesday, the airline said it was able to have 16 flights fly out before the weather grounded the remaining.

Senior Vice President for Operations at Grant Aviation Dan Knesek told Alaska’s News Source that this is the most grounded flights he has seen going into villages over the last few years. As weather continues to be a struggle, he said they are facing winds speeds of 50 miles per hour and a 1/4 mile visibility with snow.

“Severe winter storms are rolling in weekly across western Alaska creating havoc on transportation,” Knesek said in an Alaska Air Carriers Association press release. “With low visibilities, high winds, and low ceilings, daily flights have been canceled to many locations leaving mail, freight, and passenger service on hold,”

They say it is up to mother nature at this point when flights will be able to resume. However, at the moment, they are back-up in flights through this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle Wednesday morning...
Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal Mountain View collision
Alaska State Troopers.
St. Paul couple arrested, accused of killing 2-year-old boy in their custody
Example of a still image from a live camera in the Fairbanks area on Alaska 511.
Interior communities come together ahead of new round of inclement weather
COVID-19
Alaska reports close to 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 2 days, marking sharp increase as omicron continues to spread
Alaska Airlines has said that more cancellations could be expected.
Alaska families struggle to return home due to flight delays

Latest News

Parts of Ruane Road was washed away after record breaking amounts of rain.
Gov. Dunleavy approves state funding for Girdwood road repairs to Anchorage municipality
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Alaska State Troopers
Troopers search for missing Dillingham man
A leak in Kivalina is being addressed by the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC...
Oil spill at Kivalina school halted, but cleanup not complete