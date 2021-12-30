Gov. Dunleavy approves state funding for Girdwood road repairs to Anchorage municipality

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy amended the state disaster declaration to allow for use of state disaster funds for repairs to Girdwood roads damaged during the historic flooding event between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson requested on Dec. 21 that Gov. Dunleavy amend the state disaster declaration. Dunleavy’s amendment was issued on Dec. 27.

“That storm resulted in damages that could cost upwards of $2.3 million to repair, so this assistance from the State is incredibly beneficial,” Bronson said.

The historic rainfall event washed out Ruane Road, cutting off access to the water treatment plant in Girdwood. Loveland Road was also closed as well as Echo Ridge Drive during the flooding event.

Girdwood Service Area Manager Kyle Kelley previously told Alaska’s News Source that the cost to the community has already exceeded $700,000.

“We’ve taken a significant amount of emergency reserve to pay for these repairs and Girdwood being a small, small community,” Kelley told Alaska’s News Source last week. “In one period we had about 9.5 inches of rain in 24 hours, and during that period that’s when we saw the most significant damage with drainages overflowing and a big wash out on our road called Ruane Road.”

As a result of the Ruane Road failure due to the California Creek underflow, a gas line and primary sewage pipe to the Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility were exposed. Director of Office of Emergency Management Amanda Loach said in a press release that her office would be in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to use the disaster funds.

“This declaration will ensure financial support for the community of Girdwood to continue to recover and make repairs from this record-breaking storm,” Loach said.

Gov. Dunleavy OKs funding for disaster declaration following Halloween weekend storm (State of Alaska/Alaska's News Source)

