Inside the Gates: Military caskets help pay final tribute to a service member

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Joe Goodman has had a high amount of respect for the military since he served in Vietnam.

“There’s kind of like a bond there,” Goodman said. “When you know what folks have been through — some more than others — but anything you can do to pay respect and honor to them is utmost to me.”

Goodman works to help make a service member’s final journey memorable, as he offers military caskets that are available to every branch of the military.

“Having specialty caskets for the military is one of the greatest tributes and honors that we can do to honor our heroes, our veterans,” Goodman said.

He started Alaska Casket Sales of Anchorage in September 2020 as a way to help the families during a difficult time.

“The death was bad enough to deal with, but the financial just sometimes devastated them because of the cost,” Goodman said.

He offers the military caskets at a discount, as each one is is made by Goodman’s friend in Tennessee.

“It’s a final tribute to that veteran,” said Goodman. “Them having a choice of a military casket that, in detail, is made for that particular reason.”

It’s Joe Goodman’s way to make a service member’s eternal rest more peaceful.

