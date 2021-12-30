Power restored to nearly 10,000 in Fairbanks, many still without

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy snow followed by rain caused over 15,000 members in the Fairbanks area to be without power at one point on Sunday, according to the Golden Valley Electric Association.

The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management wrote in a press release that the “State Emergency Operations Center has not received any local disaster declarations from the communities.”

The department said that emergency managers have been in contact with the communities of Delta Junction, Denali, Nenana, Fairbanks North Star Borough, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and other aid organizations.

“DHSEM is on stand-by to address any requests that may be received from communities if it is determined that additional state or non-government organization response is warranted,” the press release states.

City of Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden told Alaska’s News Source that City Hall would be open by appointment only through the end of the calendar year after the unprecedented weather forced most Fairbanks residents to stay at home through the beginning of the week.

As many as 1,200 people were still without power on Wednesday afternoon, but Golden Valley Senior Engineer Nathan Minnema said that over 10 linemen crews from Anchorage had traveled north to assist in repairing the power lines.

“They brought their own trucks and snowmachines in some cases so they have their own equipment and then we are expecting two to three more crews from Anchorage later this evening,” Minnema said. “Our crews are traveling and often times leaving their home and family, often times out of power to come in and clock some ridiculous hours here trying to track down outages and get the power restored as fast as possible. So yeah, we’ve got some of the best folks around guaranteed.”

As of Wednesday evening, more than 800 Golden Valley customers were still experiencing power outages in the Fairbanks, Nenana, Healy and Eielson Air Force Base areas. Director of Member Services Abby Dillard said that linemen had been able to restore power to nearly 4,000 people who suffered outages on Christmas Day before more precipitation caused trees to fall on power lines and damage poles.

“They got the majority of those restored and then on the 26th is when we really started getting the majority of the outages after we got all of the freezing rain and I know it went up to a high at one point of over 15,000 (members),” Dillard said. “We pretty aggressively clear our right of ways. We do that spring, summer and fall and do it on a rotating basis here, but of course you know our right of ways are only so wide so when you get so much snow on these large trees, it’s very difficult to keep them from getting into the lines and causing some of these outages.”

The drastic temperature swings have caused many trees that fall outside of the power line right of ways to become heavy with ice and snow, falling on the power lines, Dillard said.

