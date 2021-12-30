Advertisement

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department encouraged residents to stay home and not...
Unprecedented rain mixed with snow causes vast power outages, poor road conditions in Fairbanks
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Former President Trump offers conditional endorsement for Gov. Dunleavy reelection
COVID-19.
Alaska now has 5 confirmed omicron cases, reports 848 COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days
Alaska Airlines has said that more cancellations could be expected.
Alaska families struggle to return home due to flight delays
Example of a still image from a live camera in the Fairbanks area on Alaska 511.
Interior communities come together ahead of new round of inclement weather

Latest News

Anchorage police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle Wednesday morning...
Pedestrian killed in collision in Mountain View
FILE - California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives in Mexico City, Mexico, with first lady...
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’
Video shows people rush to help those trapped in a fiery car crash in Michigan.
Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera