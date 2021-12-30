Snowy weather expected as 2021 comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite snow in the forecast, 2021 will end on a seasonal note. Highs both today and Friday will peak in the 20s, with overnight lows falling into the teens. While this is fairly typical for this time of year, colder air will be quick to spill back into the region.

We’ll hold onto mostly sunny skies for you Thursday, with highs slowly falling into the teens through the remainder of the day. While light winds can be expected, we could see wind chills briefly fall into the single digits through the afternoon and evening hours. It’ll remain quiet for today, but clouds are set to make a return as a low moves in from the west. This low will bring snow accumulation for New Year’s Eve, with many areas seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will remained confined to the mountains and in Southeast where a winter storm watch will go into effect around 9 Friday morning.

As the snow exits, colder air will spill back into the state. The first week of January will bring the return to Arctic air, with highs in the single digits and overnight lows falling below zero. Not only will Southcentral deal with this, but Southeast will also see frigid Arctic air that could flirt with records. Juneau is expected to see three consecutive nights of subzero values, which has happened since 1997. The coldest morning will likely be Wednesday morning, when temperatures will fall down near -10, which could be the coldest the area has seen since 1995.

Dress warm as the new year approaches!

