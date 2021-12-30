Advertisement

Stormy weather for the end of 2021

New Year’s Eve sees a potent low blow through southern Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:26 PM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Blizzard conditions hit the state in the past 36 hours, as a major winter storm plowed through Alaska.

Wind gusts hit 70 mph around Nome, and there were 45 mph winds in Fairbanks. You’ll see the video from both of these locations in the weathercast.

Winter storm warnings will go through Thursday morning in the Interior. Advisories are up again in Southwest Alaska, as the next storm arrives. Southeast Alaska locations from the North Gulf coast to Northern Panhandle are under a winter storm watch. This same storm pushes east and arrives with snow and gusty winds. Snowfall amounts of 6 to 16 inches could fall from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Anchorage will see its best chance for snow Friday. There are no set amounts yet, but it should be light. Initial estimates are for 1-2 inches.

the hot spot Wednesday goes to Dutch Harbor at 51 degrees. Nuiqsut was the cold spot with 38 below zero.

Colder weather as the new year approaches
