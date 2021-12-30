Advertisement

Troopers search for missing Dillingham man

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that 68-year-old Andrew Wagan of New Stuyahok is missing after he left Dillingham for a snowmachine trip Wednesday.

Wagan washeaded toward New Stuyahok, but was not found in either New Stuyahok or the nearby community of Ekwok on Wednesday night. The community of New Stuyahok is approximately 50 miles from Dillingham and 10 miles from Ekwok. According to a trooper dispatch, Wagan was reported as overdue at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, having last been seen driving a blue Polaris snowmachine.

Troopers encourage anyone with information on Wagan’s current location to call (907) 842-5641.

