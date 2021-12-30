Who’s responsible to clean up driveway berms in the Mat-Su?

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow berms left behind by plows can be a frustrating sight for homeowners shoveling their driveways. According to Borough Road Maintenance Superintendent Mike Lachlet, it isn’t necessarily the responsibility of the borough to clean it up.

“We try to take a happy medium in the borough. Our berm policy is if it’s 12 inches or less it’s the homeowner’s responsibility and anything over that the contractor takes,” Lachlet said. “Part of it is just educating the public as to what that standard is.”

Plow pushes snow in Palmer neighborhood (KTUU-TV)

According to the borough’s website, road service area contractors are required to minimize the berms as best as can be expected, but they are permitted to leave a snow berm of up to 12 inches in driveways. This is due to economic restrictions as the road service area is unable to bear the costs of a no-berm policy.

“It’s a matter of budget — you know, how you craft a contract to meet the budget of the different RSAs — and not all RSAs are fiscally the same,” Lachlet said.

The road maintenance coverage in the Mat-Su includes 16 road service areas that range from Sutton all the way to Trapper Creek and Petersville. With the recent weather advisories affecting the borough, the already 24-hour operation has been busy monitoring road conditions.

“You’re responding around the clock,” Lachlet said. “I’d just like to thank all the crews for doing a good job.”

If a person believes that a berm in their driveway left by a plow is above 12 inches, measuring on the homeowner’s side, they can submit a request for consideration on the borough’s problem reporter website, or by contacting the road maintenance hotline at 907-861-7755. If a snow berm measures 12 inches or under, it will not be removed by borough staff.

